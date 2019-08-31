Govt cuts petrol price by Rs4.59 for September

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced to reduce the price of petrol by Rs4.59 per litre for the month of September, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, Prices of diesel and petrol were slashed by Rs5.33 and 4.59 a litre respectively.

Following the cut in the prices of petroleum products, the new price of petrol and diesel will be now Rs 113.24 and 127.14 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw an increase of Rs4.27 and Rs5.63 per litre respectively. The new price of Kerosene oil will be Rs99.57 a litre while light diesel will be sold at Rs91.89 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12:00 am on Saturday (September 1).

Earlier on Friday, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan took to twitter and announced that govt had decided to reduce the petroleum prices for the month of September following the decrease in prices in the international market.

Last month, the federal government had increased the price of petrol by Rs5.15 per litre for the month of August.

