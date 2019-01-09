ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood says the government has decided in principle to introduce a single curriculum throughout the country to improve our national education system as per international standards.

Addressing the first meeting of National Curriculum Council in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said for this purpose all the stakeholders will be taken on board to achieve a national consensus over this issue of vital importance.

The minister said the current multiple curriculums based education system in the country has led to create injustices and imbalances in the society.

He said the elite class of the society prefers to send their children to English medium schools with manifolds extra expenditures while the middle and lower middle classes are unable to afford such a costly education.

Shafqat Mehmood said now it’s high time to replace this trend altogether with a single certification system to evolve a national cohesion among all segments of the society.

Mehmood, couple of months ago, had said the incumbent government was striving hard for introducing uniform syllabus across the country at earliest.

Mr Mehmood while underlining the need of enhancing budget for the education sector, said for the progress and prosperity of the country, “every children has to be enrolled in the school.”

Shafqat Mehmood said the plan to bring the out of school children to education institutions will initially be launched in Islamabad as a pilot project. ” the project to be expanded countrywide, if it achieves the desired goals, he continued.

