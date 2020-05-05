Govt decides to partially restore train operation

KARACHI: In a major development, the Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to partially resume its operation across the country from May 10, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Railways has finalized all preparations in this regard and will seek Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval on May 8 for the restoration of train operation.

Initially, 24 trains, including Tezgam, Awam Express, Khyber Mail, Green Line, Jaffer Express, Allama Iqbal and Sukkur Express, Millat Express, and Pak-Business will operate by maintaining the distance between passengers.

Passengers and railways staff have been asked to maintain social distancing during the travel, while sixty percent booking of tickets will be made through an online system.

CCTV cameras will be installed in coaches of all trains including the engine room, according to the development.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 24, Pakistan Railways announced the closure of all passenger trains across the country amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Earlier in April, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that train operation would be restored after the end of lockdown across the country.

He said Pakistan Railways has established hospitals at all seven divisional headquarters including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta and Karachi to deal with the coronavirus cases.

He said that quarantine train to Chaman would be a complete hospital with two medical coaches which would facilitate 500 patients.

