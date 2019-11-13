Govt decides to reopen Hindu temples across Pakistan

The government has decided to reopen Hindu temples across the country that had been foreclosed or had needed renovations due to being vintage structures.

In a statement on Wednesday, PTI Spokesperson Ahmad Jawad said this is in line with the longstanding demand of the minority Hindus that their places of worship be restored to them.

Alluding to other initiatives of the government in different sectors, the party spokesperson said that agreements have been signed for the construction of eleven wind power projects of 550 megawatts.

He said a Chinese firm will start construction of 100 million dollars state of the art hospital in Gwadar in 24 months, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesperson said the government is to create a special cell for integrated planning on demand and supply of essential commodities to control their prices in order to control artificial inflation.

He said Pakistan International Airlines’ monthly operational losses have reduced to 1.5 billion rupees from three billion rupees.

He said remittances have increased by 14.4 percent and textile exports by twenty percent.

The spokesperson said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is installing Digital Telemetry System on five rivers across the province for flood monitoring and forecasting.

