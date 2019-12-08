Govt declares Karachi’s Banyan trees ‘protected heritage’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared Karachi’s Banyan trees as “protected heritage of the city.”

The Sindh chief minister’s Adviser on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab tweeted, “#SindhGovt has declared the old Banyan Trees in Clifton & other areas of Karachi as Protected Heritage of the city of Karachi.”

#SindhGovt has declared the old Banyan Trees in Clifton & other areas of Karachi as Protected Heritage of the city of Karachi #Environment #Heritage pic.twitter.com/ZS88YFr87b — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) December 8, 2019

“It has been noted with great concern that BANYAN TREES in the city of Karachi are in the danger of being chopped, discarded and becoming extinct due to negligence and deliberate cutting done by the unscrupulous elements,” read an administrative order issued by the Karachi commissioner on the Sindh chief minister’s directives.

“In view of above and on the directives of Honorable Chief Minister Sindh the BANYAN TREES in clifton and other parts of the Karachi City are declared as “PROTECTED HERITAGE of the City.”

The government warned that any individual or organisation found harming these old trees will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law “Sindh Cultural Heritage (Preservation) Act 1994.”

The deputy commissioners of the metropolis have been directed to survey old banyan trees in their respective areas and make “directory marking with numbers and symbols.”

