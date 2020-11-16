Govt defers decision on dine-in services ban at restaurants

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad discussed Covid situation and deferred decision on ban on dine-in services at restaurants for one week, ARY News reported.

According to details, the NCC meeting has deferred the decision on banning dine-services for one week and allowed restaurants to continue services with (SOPs).

The NCC in its next meeting scheduled on next week will take final decision regarding ban on dine-in services, according to a press statement.

The meeting also deferred the decision on early winter vacations in educations institutions and will review the situation in a week’s time.

The forum imposed a ban on large gatherings of more than 300 people and indoor weddings. The NCC allowed only outdoor events with a maximum of 300 guests.

In an effort to deal with the second wave of COVID-19, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced to ban public meetings across the country.

Addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the COVID-19, PM Imran took lead in this regard and canceled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public meeting scheduled to be held in Rashakai next week.

All kinds of public rallies and corner meetings should be halted to save the people from the deadly virus, he added. PM Imran said, “This is the time to take precautions and If we do, we can control the second wave of the coronavirus.”

The prime minister said, “We are constantly monitoring the situation and the decision to close schools or allowing them to continue their activities will be taken after one month.”

Comments

comments