Govt delegation visits ECP, presents PTI stance on SC opinion

ISLAMABAD: A government delegation called on the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) at the election commission (ECP) here to express the government’s stance in the context of the Supreme Court’s opinion on the presidential reference, ARY News reported on Monday.

“In our meeting we urged for the steps to curb the corruption,” Shafqat Mehmood said a media talk after the meeting with the CEC.

“We expressed the PTI stance in the election commission (ECP) and given reference of the court’s five-member bench in Niaz Ahmed case,” Babar Awan, Prime Minister’s Adviser for Parliamentary Affairs said.

“The election commission (ECP) has to take decision in view of the ground situation”, Prime Minister’s Adviser Babar Awan said. “The constitution demands an honest election,” Awan said. “It is fair to remain loyal with the party that has awarded ticket for election,” Babar Awan said.

“It is decisive phase for election in Pakistan,” he further said. “It is the government of Imran Khan that has referred the matter of election to the supreme court,” Awan said.

“The open ballot and an identifiable ballot was also the demand of the charter of democracy”. “The election commission (ECP) should ensure transparent elections”, the adviser said.

“We have expressed our confidence over the election commission,” another government minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

“The vote will be secret for the political parties but not for the election commission,” he said. “The ECP has been requested to enforce the decision of the supreme court in letter and spirit,” the minister said.

“Each and every vote in the election will be identifiable afterwards,” he added.

The government delegation earlier held a meeting with the CEC and presented stance over the supreme court’s opinion on the presidential reference.

The government delegation comprised of Babar Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, Shahzad Akbar, Faisal Javed and Shehbaz Gill.

