Govt delegation will arrive Karachi to woo MQM-P tomorrow    

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to woo Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) back into the alliance in the Centre, a high-level delegation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar will visit its Bahadurabad office on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the government’s delegation will arrive at MQM-P Bahadurabad office at 1 p.m. tomorrow (Monday) to convince MQM convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to withdraw his resignation.

The PTI’s delegation will be comprising Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and others while MQM-P team will be comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari and others.

The government team may offer MQM-P more ministries in Centre, the sources said and added that the delegation will assure MQM-P that its grievances will be addressed at earliest.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had telephoned disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Ismail had assured Siddiqui that the reservations of MQM-P leadership will be resolved. He had said that MQM-P is an ally of the federal government and will remain so in the future as well.

The governor had also contacted MQM-P leaders Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari and assured them of resolving all issues through talks.

