SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the federal government will approach British authorities seeking deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a presser here, she said the time has come to bring the PML-N supreme leader back to the country.

Neither is Nawaz Sharif suffering from any malady nor is his cure available at any hospital, Ms Awan taunted the ex-premier, announcing the government would write to the British government next week, requesting it to deport him back to the country.

Talking about rising inflation, the SAPM said the PTI-led government is committed to getting over inflation and providing immediate relief to the masses. Prices of different edibles have been witnessing a decline owing to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s honest efforts.

She further said prices of different food items will be brought down to ease the burden on the common man.

The SAPM expressed the confidence Pakistan successfully overcame all challenges on the economic front due to prudent economic policies of the incumbent government.

Speaking of the Afghan peace agreement signed in Doha yesterday, she said the deal vindicated Prime Minister Khan’s stance that negotiations are only viable remedy to promote peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will continue its policy of supporting the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve lasting peace, stability and development in Afghanistan, Ms Awan said, adding Pakistan hosted millions of Afghan refugees on its soil, which shows the country’s hospitality and generosity.

