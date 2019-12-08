Govt to develop tourists’ destinations on Egyptian model: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: National Tourism Coordination Board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Sunday said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to develop tourism sites on Egyptian model in the country.

Talking to journalists, Bukhari said that tourists’ destinations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be developed on Egyptian style to give the industry a new headway, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “We are in consultations with an Egyptian company for materializing this initiative as soon as possible.”

The chairman said in the first phase, potential sites of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the target.

Bukhari said Executive Chairman of Egyptian company Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, Naguib Sawiris recently held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed the keenness to invest in diverse fields like mining and tourism.

He said around two billion dollars investment is expected from the Egyptian company in multiple sectors.

Earlier on December 5, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive destination on the international tourism map owing to its beautiful natural landscape.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism in Islamabad, PM Imran had directed to develop the tourist infrastructure and services while keeping in mind the preferences and priorities of tourist groups from different parts of the world and adherence to ecotourism principles.

