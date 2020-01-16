Govt dialogue team meets BNP delegation: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government’s dialogue committee has met a delegation of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) to hold discussions over reservations showed by the coalition political party, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The government side was represented by Jahangir Tareen, Pervez Khattak, Farogh Naseem and Azam Swati, whereas, the BNP delegation was led by Jahanzeb Jamaldini, sources added.

The dialogue committee assured maximum coordination by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to BNP-M including the resolution of issues regarding the missing persons and miseries of Balochistan people.

Earlier in the day, the government team led by Jahangir Tareen held meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation to discuss reservations and demands of the coalition partners.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government moved to mend fences with its estranged allies by initiating a round of meetings with allied parties.

Ruling PTI faces a challenging situation after various parties in the government coalition have expressed their reservations over various unresolved issues.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation led by Dr Fehmida Mirza expressed grievances and demands, sources said. The GDA delegation complained that the federal government not providing development funds and the alliance not being taken into confidence over decisions related to Sindh, the political base of GDA.

The government team, also comprising Pervaiz Khattak and Shahzad Arbab, assured to address GDA grievances, sources said.

“All allies are respectable for the government and their reservations will be addressed,” Jahangir Tareen said in the meeting. He also assured to issue development funds to the coalition partners soon.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held a meeting with Pir Pagara, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, at his residence in Karachi convincing him to allow time to address unresolved issues between PTI and the GDA.

