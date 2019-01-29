Govt did all it could immediately do in Sahiwal incident: Punjab CM

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the government did whatever it could in 72 hours on the incident of Sahiwal police encounter.

Talking to media in Toba Tek Singh, Usman Buzdar said further monitoring was ongoing into the incident.

He announced that development fund in 36 districts of Punjab would be given in two days. “Soon the system of cleanliness and repairing of roads will be set right,” he said adding that establishment of industrial zone on motorway will be materialised.

The Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior demanded on Tuesday a judicial inquiry into the Sahiwal encounter.

Relatives of the victims, including the deceased, Khalil’s brother and the alleged killed terrorist, Zeeshan’s mother, appeared before the parliamentary panel chaired by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik to record their statement.

The committee categorically rejected the joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the incumbent government to probe into the incident.“Why is the government not appointing a judicial commission if it is within its power?”

Zeeshan’s mother informed the committee that her son was not a terrorist. “Why wasn’t Zeeshan apprehended alive? If an Indian terrorist can be arrested alive then why not Zeeshan?”

