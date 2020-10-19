Govt did not approve hike in medicine prices: ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services has clarified that the government has not approved any increase in the prices of medicines, ARY News reported.

According to the ministry spokesperson, the government has not approved any increase in the prices of medicines as incorrectly reported in some media sections.

The spokesperson termed all such news circulating on media as baseless.

Earlier today, the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) had increased prices of 253 medicines upto 22 to 35 percent.

President Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum (PDLF) Noor Mohammad Mahar had demanded of the federal government to take back the recent hike in the prices of medicines.

Read more: Hike in prices of 94 life-saving drugs by DRAP ‘inevitable’: SAPM

On September 24, the govt had increased the prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs.

Explaining the hike in prices, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the recent hike in prices of 94 essential life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was ‘inevitable’ to ensure availability of the medicines.

Comments

comments