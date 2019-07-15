‘Govt has doubled budget for vulnerable segments of society’: President Alvi  

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had doubled budget for Ehsaas program in order to facilitate the vulnerable segments of the society, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of customized wheel chairs among disabled persons in the federal capital, President Alvi directed National Database and Registration Authority and Bait-ul-Mal to accelerate the registration process of disabled persons.

He said, “The registration will help provide facilities and assistive devices to the disabled persons as per their requirements.”

The president further said, “The society as a whole has a responsibility towards the welfare of the disabled persons.” On the occasion, President Alvi directed to ensure implementation of their five percent job quota in government jobs.

Read More: Ehsaas programme a step towards creation of a welfare state: Dr. Sania

Earlier on July 12, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar had said that the Ehsaas programme was a step towards the creation of a ‘welfare state’.

Speaking at a dialogue with the visiting President of World Economic Forum Borge Brende in Islamabad, she had said the programme was aimed at countering elitist hegemony, promoting financial inclusion and supporting the economic empowerment of women.

The World Economic Forum President, in his address had said that the huge presence of youth in the population spells extensive potential for renewable energy and massive scope for skill building.

Comments

comments