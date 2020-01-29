Govt committed to provide eco-friendly housing to masses: FM Qureshi  

NAIROBI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the incumbent government is successfully pursuing a plan to build and supply environmentally friendly and affordable homes.

Talking to Executive Director United Nations Habitat, Memona Bint Mohammad Sharif in Nairobi on Wednesday, FM Qureshi said, “We will need more UN Habitat cooperation in several urban planning projects, keeping environmental protection in mind.

The executive director appreciated Pakistan’s dynamic role in various activities during the UN Habitat’s last annual meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, talking to Executive Director of UN Environment Program Inger Andersen in Nairobi today, the foreign minister said that Pakistan gives immense importance to meet the challenges of climate change.

He said in order to reduce the impacts of climate change, the PTI-led government has launched billions tree tsunami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province successfully.

The minister said the government is also working on another ten billion tree plantation project across the country.

Ms Anger Anderson appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to tackle the issue of climate change and its active participation in the UN environmental program.

