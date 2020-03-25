Govt making all-out efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was making all-out efforts to deal with the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said that together we will fight against the deadly virus.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar held separate meetings with PM Imran and President Arif Alvi and briefed them about ‘Corona Helpline Call Centre’, which is aimed at providing proper guidance to the masses about the disease.

The governor maintained that over 3500 doctors have registered with the centre, adding that it will work round the clock to guide the people.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had directed immediate up-gradation of testing laboratories in all divisional headquarters of the province, amid coronavirus fears.

In his tweet, Usman Buzdar had directed to upgrade all the testing labs to Bio Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) to tackle the rush of suspected patients and ensure prompt results.

