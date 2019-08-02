Govt making sincere efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at international fora: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday emphasized the need to resolve Kashmir issue for durable peace in South Asian region, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir is a disputed territory and the issue must be resolved according to wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government was making sincere efforts to highlight the issue of Kashmir at international fora.

He said the plight of Kashmiris will be raised with five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“Kashmir issue is becoming the burning issue in international affairs and the US President Donald Trump has again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India for resolving the Kashmir conflict,” he added.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said China has also endorsed the stance of President Trump on Kashmir.

Earlier President of the United States Donald Trump has again offered to play a role of mediator between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

At the White House, answering a reporter’s question about his previous comments related to mediating on Kashmir issue, Trump said: “If they wanted somebody to intervene or to help them — and I spoke with Pakistan about that, and I spoke, frankly, to India about it. But that’s been going on, that battle, for a long time.”

It is pertinent to mention that India had rejected Trump’s offer and ruled out the mediation of any third-party on the issue. However, Pakistan has welcomed it.

