Govt announces Eidul Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday announced a six-day holiday on the festival of Eidul Fitr this year, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday) will be public holidays on the occasion of the Eid festival.

During the holidays all business, public places, community markets and shops will remain closed, read the notification.

The notification says that only essential items’ shops and medical stores will remain open during these holidays.

Earlier on May 12, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Eidul Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan, will likely fall on May 25 (Monday).

According to the weather department, there were thin chances of sighting of Shawwal moon on the evening of May 23 (Saturday) as the crescent will be born on the 28th of Ramazan (May 22) at 10:39 pm.

Eidul Fitr will likely fall on May 25, the PMD had said, adding the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet for moon sighting on May 23.

