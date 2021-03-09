Govt mulls nominating Ejaz Chaudhary for Senate deputy chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired an important party leaders meeting to discuss matters related to upcoming Senate chairman, deputy chairman polls and NA-249 Karachi by-poll, ARY News reported.

The PTI leaders informed the prime minister about contacts made with allies for Senate chairman and deputy chairman polls.

Sources prior to the matter told ARY News that the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan mulled over the name of PTI leader and newly elected Senator from Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry as a government-backed candidate for the Senate deputy chairman position.

The meeting also decided to take federal coalition parties into confidence regarding the finalize of a candidate for Senate deputy chairman office.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the NA-249 by-poll also came under discussion. The meeting mulled over names of issuing a party ticket to a candidate for the Karachi by-poll.

The final decision regarding PTI candidate for NA-249-by-poll will be taken by PTI parliamentary board formed.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said that it was disappointed after the federal government did not take MQM-P into confidence over Senate deputy chairman offer to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

MQM-P said that government should have taken its key ally MQM-P into confidence before offering Senate deputy chairman slot to JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, according to MQM-P sources.

Read More: Govt offers Senate deputy chairman office to JUI

Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak today offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI-F. Pervaiz Khattak and JUI Secretary-General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were jointly talking with media persons here.

“I offer Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman Senate,” Khattak said during the media talk. “Are you nominated for the office of Senate deputy chairman,” a newsman questioned Ghafoor Haideri.

JUI Secretary-General later denied any offer from the government for the Senate deputy chairman office.

Race for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

Read More: PTI emerges as largest party in Senate, but suffers setback in Islamabad

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The ruling party has the support of BAP, MQM, PML-Q, GDA and JWP. The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

PDM, an 11-party alliance has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman while the government has fielded Sadiq Sanjarni for the upper house chairman slot.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

Comments

comments