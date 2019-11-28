Govt committed to eliminate malnutrition, stunting: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government is committed to eliminate all forms of malnutrition in Pakistan.

Talking to Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan and World Food Programme’s Special Adviser on Mother and Child Nutrition, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran mentioned that in his very first address to the nation, he had committed to address the severest form of malnutrition, including the prevalence of stunted growth in children in the country as a matter of priority for his government, Radio Pakistan reported.

He apprised the princess of the steps taken by the government under Ehsaas and other poverty alleviation programs, concerning women’s empowerment. The prime minister appreciated her dedication to increase awareness about mother and child nutrition.

Princess Sarah Zeid briefed PM Imran on her engagements in Pakistan during the visit and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts including the prioritization of mother and child nutrition.

She also appreciated the personal leadership of the prime minister on the issue of stunting and malnutrition, describing it as “inspirational and critically important”.

Read More: Punjab govt striving hard to address issue of malnutrition: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Earlier on August 7, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking every possible measure to address the issue of malnutrition.

Addressing a ceremony of Provincial Dissemination of National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2018-19 in Lahore, Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that the relevant ministries and departments were engaged in efforts to address the issue of malnutrition in the province.

