Govt employees to get salaries before Eid

ISLAMABAD: In view of Eidul Azha, the federal government has ordered disbursement of salaries and pensions for the current month on 27th of July, three days before the festival, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues, the Military Accountant General and the Chief Accounts Officer have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions on 27th of July.

Eidul Azha likely to fall on 31st of July or August 1st, hence the government has decided to release salaries and pensions for July ahead of the festival.

Earlier on June 15, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced that Eidul Adha will be celebrated on July 31 in Pakistan.

The minister had announced that in a tweet from his Twitter handle that today.

Zilhaj moon could be sighted in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas on July 21, the minister had further said in the tweet.

Eidul Adha, also called Eid-e-Qurban or Baqar Eid, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for three days.

