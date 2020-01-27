Around 100,000 govt employees names omitted from BISP: Nishtar

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sania Nishtar on Monday said that around 100,000 government employees’ names were omitted from the database of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation aide to prime minister, Sania Nishtar said that the government has omitted the names of 820,165 unmerited people from the BISP and around 100,000 among them were government employees.

The special assistant said that the payments will be made by bio-metric system under the Ehsaas programme, to ensure transparency. “Biometric ATMs have been introduced to facilitate beneficiary women of the programme,” Nishtar said.

“The prime minister will formally launch the programme on January 31,” she added.

Several top officials of provincial and federal governments were also enjoying benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a startling disclosure ARY News reported that those deleted by the government from the database of BISP, were included over two thousand high government officials as beneficiaries.

In a news conference in December Nishtar announced, “The people have been expelled from the BISP database over failing to meet the merit. Unmerited people were being paid since 2011. The government took the decision for restricting government employees to get registered in the programme.”

“The steps are being taken to provide financial aid to the needy people and a bio-metric mechanism with the collaboration of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is designed to reach out them,” she said.

