KP govt employees to get salaries before Eid

PESHAWAR: In view of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered disbursement of salaries and pensions for the current month on 20th of May, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued by the provincial finance ministry, the concerned departments and authorities have been asked to ensure disbursement of salaries and pensions by 20th of this month.

Sources said that the government employees will be paid their full monthly amount along with allowances.

According to the treasury rules, if Eidul Fitr falls within the last 10 days of a month, the salary for that month may be disbursed in advance to all the government servants and pensioners. However, the advance salary should not be disbursed more than five days before the festival.

Read More: Fed govt announces to release employees’ salaries, pensions before Eid

Earlier on May 4, Federal Finance Ministry had announced to release the salaries and pensions of the government employees under its domain before Eid.

According to a handout issued that day, the finance division of the ministry had issued the directives to the Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) to release the pension and salaries of the employees by May 21.

It had said that the decision was taken to facilitate the employees and pensioners in preview of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19.

Comments

comments