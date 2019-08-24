Govt employees to get Sehat Cards in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government on Saturday announced issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to government employees.

According to Radio Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the line departments to take necessary steps in this regard.

The CM said government employees could avail healthcare facilities from hospitals up to seven hundred twenty-five thousand rupees through these cards.

Back in the month of February, this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the first phase of ‘Sehat Card Scheme’.

Sehat Card Scheme

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

In the first phase, health cards will be distributed in Islamabad and they will be distributed in tribal areas and all over the country in the next month.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The cardholders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

