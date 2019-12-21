Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in a statement on the occasion of observing national day for the “Rights of Working Women” has said that importance of the role of women for establishing peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country cannot be negated.

He said PTI government is determined to bring women in the national mainstream.

He said Pakistani women are capable and hardworking and they have proved themselves in the field of education, health, sports and other sectors as well.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will deliver, we will not make excuses.

He was speaking to the party workers and office-bearers in Dera Ghazi Khan, who called on him during his visit to the area.

Usman Buzdar said, he will visit every city of the province to analyze the ground realities. CM Punjab said the problems being faced by the party workers and leaders will be resolved.

