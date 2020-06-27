Govt to ensure provision of gas across country by year-end: Zulfiqar Bukhari

ATTOCK: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Haman Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Saturday said that the government will ensure provision of natural gas all across the country by December 2020, ARY News reported.

Zulfiqar Bukhari made these remarks while visiting different areas of Attock city today. On the occasion, he directed the Sui Gas managing director to ensure gas supply to the area immediately and solve the public issues regarding installations of gas meters.

Zulfiqar Bukhari was also briefed on Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and situation of hospitals in the area.

Earlier on April 25, contrary to the claims that no power or gas load-shedding would be carried out during Sehri and Iftar, parts of Karachi experienced hours-long outages over the prescribed timings on the first day of Ramazan.

Amid sizzling weather condition, the prolonged electricity and gas outages had irked the citizens and multiplied their difficulties.

Many areas of the metropolis, including Saddar, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Malir, Orangi Town and Korangi had experienced the power and gas load-shedding during Sehri and Iftar timings that day.

