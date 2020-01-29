Govt to ensure transparency in privatization of state enterprises: Dr. Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the government will ensure transparency and accountability in the privatization process of public sector enterprises, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Dr. Firdous said that privatization of loss-making entities is the government’s top priority.

She maintained that the Mian Soomro is effectively moving the reforms agenda forward. The special assistant was of the view that public money should not be spent on loss-making entities.

She said that the government is introducing reforms to made the state enterprises profitable.

Last year on November 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the core objective of privatization process was to strengthen the country’s economy.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on privatization of loss-making public sector enterprises (PSEs), PM Imran had said that the process was in the national interest.

Terming raise in non-tax revenue government’s top priority, PM Imran had said that the government will get the revenue by privatization of the PSEs.

