Govt has expedited disbursement of tax refunds: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday the federal government is striving to resolve the issues facing the country’s industrialists and traders, ARY News reported.

In a video conference with members of the business community, he said the government has expedited the release of sales tax refunds. Out of a total of Rs57 billion, Rs52 billion worth of refund claims of exporters have been cleared so far, he added.

Hafeez Shaikh said sales tax refunds amounting to Rs25 billion have also been paid, which benefited more than 100,000 taxpayers. During the moot, the participants put forward proposals to boost economic activities in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: UN secretary general backs PM Imran’s call for debt relief

During a meeting with the advisor on finance earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated debt relief measures by the G-20 countries, the IMF and the World Bank for developing countries, including Pakistan.

Hafeez Shaikh informed the prime minister about the planned approval of an additional 1.4 billion dollars concessionary financing from the Fund to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

He also updated the premier on the progress on various components of Economic Stimulus Package announced by the government.

Read More: Pakistan expected to get debt relief from May 1: FM Qureshi

Comments

comments