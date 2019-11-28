Govt expedites work on TAPI project: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Talking to the ambassador, Hammad Azhar assured him that the power ministry is expediting work on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project.

He said that the completion of the project would cut down the cost for LNG substantially, which would further bring down the average price of electricity in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the meeting primarily focused on enormous potentials to increase trade and energy exchange between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Hammad Azhar underscored the need to enhance rail-road link between the two countries, which in return will help in providing greater access of Gawadar port to Central Asian countries.

The ambassador said that it was the desire of Turkmenistan government to increase trade relations to facilitate countries like Pakistan to have direct access to other South and Central Asian countries.

Earlier on september 13, Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov had called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting matters relating to mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy were discussed in detail.

Federal Minister for Power had apprised the Ambassador that Pakistan had embarked upon investor friendly policies in all its sectors and it has resulted in record enhancement of foreign investment in Pakistan.

