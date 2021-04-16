Govt extends ban on protests, rallies for two months

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended a ban on organising protests and rallies on 10 spots in the province for 60 more days, ARY News reported on Friday.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department stated that a ban has been imposed on organising protests, rallies and sit-ins on 10 areas across the province including its capital Karachi like highways, roads, railway stations and its surrounding areas.

It stated that nobody will be allowed to hold protests on central roads, especially the surrounding roads leading towards the airports and hospitals. In Karachi, the home department notified that any genre of protest or rally will be banned on Karachi’s University Road for the next 60 days.

Earlier on February 17, the Sindh government had imposed a ban on demonstrations on important roads and spots of the metropolis including overall 19 places across the province.

Read: Sindh govt changes closure day, timing of markets and trade centres

The notification stated that the orders will be applicable to the area leading towards railway stations, railway lines, Karachi’s Maripur Road, Korangi Industrial Area road, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Road and others.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail wrote a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which he urged the provincial government to maintain law and order situation besides ensuring action against the miscreants.

He said in his letter that the Centre has adopted a clear stance to maintain the supremacy of law. Ismail added that miscreants are organising demonstrations and sit-ins in major cities for a few days and law enforces are facing challenges in maintaining law and order situation.

The governor asked Sindh chief minister to ensure taking legal action against the mischievous elements besides taking necessary steps to end disruption in traffic.

