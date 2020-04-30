Govt extends suspension of domestic flight operation till May 7

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operation till May 7, 2020, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in a statement said that the ban on all domestic flight operations has been extended till May 7.

Director Air Transport CAA has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding extension in the suspension of domestic flight operations.

“As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, May 7, 2020.

As per the decision of the GoP, the suspension of Domestic flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flt reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged. — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) April 30, 2020

“Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flt reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged.”

Read More: Pakistan extends ban on domestic, international flights

The government has taken this decision due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

On April 25, an official press release of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Division announced the extension in International flight operation suspension.

The press release reads: “As per the decision of the Government of Pakistan, the suspension of International flight operations as effected earlier has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST.

Earlier on April 18, Pakistan extended the ban on domestic and international flights till April 30 in the wake of the coronavirus situation

Comments

comments