Govt to facilitate private sector to invest in Naya Pakistan Housing project: NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Wednesday said that the government would provide one window facility to facilitate the private sector to invest in Naya Pakistan Housing project, ARY News reported.

Tariq Bashir Cheema told the National Assembly that Naya Pakistan Housing Authority bill would soon be laid before the Parliament for approval.

During the Question Hour, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the housing projects in Islamabad, Quetta and Okara, and the construction work on the sites would soon commence.

Tariq Bashir Cheema said, “Rs.5 billion have been allocated to provide interest free loans to those who cannot build their houses.”

He estimated that per unit cost of each housing unit under this project would be Rs.3 mn and added that 2.7 million rupees will be provided to the people in loans through banks to construct the houses.

The minister said, “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will be executed keeping in view the codal formalities.”

Earlier, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa on March 11 had announced that the bank would provide 90 per cent loan for construction of low-cost houses under the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Programme’.



Addressing a ceremony in connection with the release of financial policy on the low-cost housing scheme in Islamabad, Tariq Bajwa had said that the SBP to finance the low-cost housing scheme.

A house costing up to Rs3 mn would be financed under the scheme, the SBP governor had said and added that widows, orphans and terrorism affectees would be given priority in the scheme.

