Govt to facilitate youths to start their businesses: Asad Umar  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the youth, being the asset of the country, will be fully facilitated to start their businesses.

Addressing soft launching of Startup Pakistan Program in Islamabad on Monday, Asad Umar said this initiative will create jobs and enhance economic activities in the country in an inclusive, scalable, and sustainable way.

He said one million students will trained through 10000 startup programs by 2023, Radio Pakistan reported. The minister said jobs are being created by small entrepreneurship in the world and Pakistan will be successful in it, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the youth should adopt “think big start from small” approach for success. Asad Umar said this program will be expanded across the country.

Earlier on November 3, the Prime Minister’s youth loan scheme titled Kamyab Jawan Program had received 0.9 million applications within two weeks, according to a report.

Youth were showing immense interest in the loan scheme as on a daily basis around 50,000 to 100,000 applications are being received.

The government had created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth, an official had said.

