Govt to provide all possible facilities to Japanese investors: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that the government would provide all possible facilities to Japanese investors, ARY News reported.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, who called on him in Islamabad, Azhar highlighted that investing in human capital, protecting poor and the vulnerable, completing institutional and governance reforms were high priorities of the current government.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, the Japanese ambassador conveyed keen interest of Japanese companies for investment in Pakistan in the export-oriented and import-substitution industries including agriculture, fisheries, food processing, home electronics, textile and auto part sectors.

He also expressed support for export promotion and the ways and means to expand trade between the two countries. The envoy reiterated commitment of his country to strengthen economic cooperation to support implementation of government’s reform agenda, read the statement.

He congratulated the minster on his appointment as the federal minister and assured of full support.

Earlier on March 12, Chief Executive of Japan’s largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corporation, Kimihide Ando had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kimihide Ando had said that the Japanese government had decided to support companies in increasing investment in Pakistan in order to enhance engagement with Islamabad.

The chief executive had praised business-friendly policies of the present government and Mitsubishi intended to strengthen its footprint in meeting the energy requirements of the country.

