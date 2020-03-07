ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government is committed to facilitating film and cinema industry in Pakistan so that healthy entertainment can be provided to all segments of society across the country.

Talking to representatives of Pakistan Film Producers Association and Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association here this afternoon, she recalled the prime minister had directed that proposals for facilitating film and cinema industry may be prepared so that relaxations and concessions approved under the existing film policy can be effectively implemented.

She also mentioned that the government intended to remove overlapping in the film censorship process, wherein every film has to pass thrice through the censor process, by giving more powers to the Central Board.

Read More: Highlighting ‘Pakistaniant,’ promoting culture, values govt’s foremost priority: PM

She said as this matter involves consultation with provinces, the prime minister had desired that this proposal may be discussed at the level of Council of Common Interest.

A day earlier, the prime minister had presided over a meeting on revival of the Pakistani film industry in Islamabad.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said the government fully support every effort to project a positive image of the country.

Over the course of the meeting, the premier was briefed on various proposals to promote the film industry and cinema in Pakistan.

Comments

comments