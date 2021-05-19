Govt finalises film policy as PFPA delegation meets Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) on Wednesday called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the film industry came under discussion. The meeting also finalised the long-awaited film policy.

The Film Producers Association delegation was headed by PFPA Vice-Chairman Jerjees Seja.

Talking to a delegation in the meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said that revival of the film industry was the foremost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The PTI government is committed to fully encourage the export of Pakistani films, he added.

The minister further said that harmonizing the film industry with the technology and modern requirements like other sectors is the need of the hour.

CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, Senator Faisal Javed, SAPM Usman Dar were also present in the meeting.

