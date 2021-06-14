Govt finalises code of conduct to improve NA proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalised a draft code of conduct for maintaining discipline and improving the proceedings in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the regulations, the NA speaker will provide assistance and respect the policy-making, whereas, he will be authorised to take action against those delivering unparliamentary and objectionable remarks.

The privacy of each lawmaker will be respected and filming the video will not be allowed inside the house.

Lawmakers will not be allowed to move towards the seat of the political opponents while holding placards nor anyone will be permitted to raise slogans and protest in front of the speaker’s dice.

It further stated that the legislator will have a right to record the protest while staying at own seat and all lawmakers will only be allowed to deliver speeches addressing the NA speaker.

Comments

comments