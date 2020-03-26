‘Govt finalises mechanism to dispatch economic package for nationals’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the federal government has finalised the mechanism for dispatching its economic package which will ensure the provision of relief to the nationals amid the ongoing crises of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference along with special advisers to prime minister (SAPM) in Islamabad today, said that PM Imran Khan is going to make major announcements regarding the economic aid package within a few days.

The minister said many important decisions had made during the March 13’s meeting of National Security Council (NSC) to adopt a comprehensive strategy to contain coronavirus pandemic. The council had also constituted a National Coordination Committee (NCC) which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The government is taking futher steps to curb spread of COVID-19 and it a national duty to contain the pandemic. Pakistan adopted all necessary measures by screening and testing nationals. We are also providing all protection equipment to the medical staff.”

“All decisions are being made on basis of statistics in order to maintain accuracy. We have gradually increase restrictions despite being aware of its negative impacts. It was discussed in the NCC’s session today whether the restrictions would increase issues,” said Umar.

The minister that the govvernment has announced a relief package and it is being implemented with the coordination of all provinces. He announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 across the country.

