Govt to extend financial assistance to needy women under Ehsaas Kafaalat Program

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said on Monday ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will extend financial assistance to around 7 million unprivileged women under its flagship ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat Program.

Addressing a webinar organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in connection with the International Women Day, she said, “Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme has been designed for women only and it will benefit around seven million deserving women throughout the country.”

She further said under the program, the government will give a monthly cash stipend of 2,000 rupees to each needy, identified through a household survey.

The federal government started cash distribution among 7 million deserving families last month under the second phase of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme (EKP).

PM Imran Khan paid a visit to Rawalpindi today where he witnessed the process of disbursement of financial assistance to the deserving families under the second phase of the Ehsaas Kafalat programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched Ehsaas Kafalat Programme for the deserving families.

