Govt comes up with a solution to car theft, snatching

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday prepared a strategy to curb the theft and snatching of cars in Karachi and other parts of the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial government has decided to link the sale and purchase of vehicles with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) system.

The preliminary matters have been settled between the Excise Department and NADRA and car buyers have to register their vehicle within one month after the purchase. Car sellers and buyers will complete the purchase process through biometrics.

According to the Director-General of the Excise and Taxation department, sellers and buyers at NADRA centres will complete the purchase process through biometrics, and ownership of the vehicle would be transferred after the due process.

Earlier in January, the Sindh government had made the installation of tracking devices compulsory for all motorcycle owners across the province.

The proposal was first floated in late 2017 when the government had announced that tracking devices should be installed on all motorcycles across the province in an attempt to curb street crimes.

Bike theft is one of the most common street crimes in Karachi with hundreds of motorcycles stolen or snatched every month.

Comments

comments