Govt focusing on diversification of export products: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday underlined that the incumbent government was focusing on the diversification of export products.

This was stated by Razak Dawood during a meeting with the delegation from the honey producers and exporters in Islamabad.

The adviser said that Pakistan’s exports were $ 6.9 Million in 2018 and its major export destinations were Saudi Arabia, 70.6 percent, United Arab Emirates, 15.1 percent and Kuwait percent each.

He said the honey export is far below than the real potential, especially to the high-end markets.

“There is a need to acquaint the concerned stakeholders and business community of the honey producing regions like Abbottabad with the modern production techniques in order to explore the untapped honey potential of the country,” he added.

Pakistan is home to some of the most diverse flora and fauna and produces 20 types of honey due to its varied ecological and climatic conditions.

