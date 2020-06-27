Govt raised fuel price due to higher international rates: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said that the government had raised the prices of petroleum products to share the impact of rising international rates with the consumers, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, Omar Ayub said that the international market witnessed 112 per cent increase in oil prices during past forty days but the government had increased the prices of petroleum products by only 25 per cent.

He maintained that the petrol prices in the country are still the lowest in the Sub-continent by a wide margin. The minister said that the government is committed to provide relief to the public, therefore, it has not increased the prices according to international trends.

He vowed unwavering fight against ‘mafias’ to pass on relief to the public according to the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Omar Ayub said contrary to the previous government, every possible legal action will be taken against the beneficiaries of oil shortage in the country. He accused PML-N of protecting petrol mafia, adding that former finance minister had stopped an inquiry against the mafia by using his political influence in 2015.

