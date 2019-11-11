Govt fully supports across-the-board accountability: Swati

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati said on Monday the government fully supports across-the-board accountability.

Winding up a discussion on a motion moved by PML-N’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq and others regarding alleged political victimisation and denial of fundamental rights to members of the opposition, he asked opposition parties to sit with the government to improve NAB laws if they find any lacuna in this regard.

Swati said the cabinet and Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the cancellation of citizenship of former senator Hafiz Hamdullah.

Senator Pervez Rashid said the government has failed to fulfill its promises made at the time of elections.

Senator Semi Ezdi said corruption cases against opposition leaders were not made in the PTI regime. She added that Panama leaks case was not instituted by the incumbent government but during the previous PML-N government.

Senator Mushahidullah criticised the government for victimisation of the political opponents.

Senator Rehman Malik said there should be a difference between an accused and a convict. He said Asif Ali Zardari is in jail without conviction. He added the National Accountability Bureau laws need to be amended and consensus of all parties is required in this regard.

The House will now meet tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

