Govt gaining, opposition losing on daily basis: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed took to Twitter claiming that the mantra of ‘minus one’ by the opposition has weighed heavy on their own ranks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The politician said that the opposition who had planned to incur heavy losses to the government has suffered major blows and is losing leaders, and support at a rapid pace.

Read More: Performance evaluated, new tasks assigned in cabinet huddle: SAPM Awan

Javed claimed that the government had gained momentum and the opposition was losing more ground with each passing day.

On December 8, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Jahangir Tareen has predicted that the time to minus Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has arrived.

Read More: Opposition not serious on law-making: SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan

Jahangir Tareen, while talking to journalists, gave the prediction while answering a question regarding the current political scenario of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz had moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 7 (yesterday) seeking its directives for the government to strike her name off the no-fly list so she can travel abroad to take care of her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

Comments

comments