Govt gave subsidy of Rs20 b in petroleum prices for public relief: NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday told the National Assembly that the government had given a subsidy of 20 billion rupees in petroleum prices to provide relief to the common man since it came into power.

Replying to a question, the minister said the government did not pass on the increase in international oil prices to consumers accordingly.

He said a 12 billion rupee subsidy had been given this month also. He said gas worth 45 billion rupees was unaccounted for in last five years due to pilferage and leakage. He said Sui Southern and Sui Northern both gas companies had been directed to take adequate measures to overcome the gas losses.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s notified price of LPG for domestic and commercial consumers for this month is Rs1,338.78 for 11.8 kg cylinder. This price is in line with LPG Policy 2016 which states that the indigenous LPG production will primarily be supplied to domestic and commercial consumers. All other sectors such as automobile and industrial will only be allowed to use imported LPG, he added.

The minister said there had been no load-shedding of gas in any area of Pakistan.

He said gas reduction of 80 MMFCD was observed this year due to depleting of existing gas wells. He said 130 MMFCD shortfall of gas occurred in Sindh which had now been overcome. He said there was no shortfall of gas in residential areas and the low pressure in certain areas was due to worn out infrastructure.

