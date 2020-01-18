Govt going nowhere, stronger than ever: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, on Saturday said that the current government was here to stay and all rumors, hearsay regarding a possible regime change were untrue, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the government and its allies in the parliament are walking shoulder to shoulder.

“We are grateful to our political allies who have showed their faith in Prime Minister Imran Khan in larger national interest,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

“Allies are an integral part of the current ruling setup and shall remain so.”

The minister also said that the opposition was egging on rumor mills to churn out stories of friction among the government ranks which are the farthest thing from the truth.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led by Jahangir Tareen landed in Karachi earlier in the day for a meeting with estranged coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The government delegation, which also included Pervaiz Khattak and Arbab Shahzad, will hold meeting with MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of the party’s Rabita Committee.

The delegation will visit Bahadurabad head office of the MQM at 3:00pm today to address reservations of the party’s leadership and convince Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to take back his resignation from the cabinet post.

