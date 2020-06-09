Several key decisions made by federal cabinet under PM’s chair

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today to discuss the overall political, governmental and health scenario of the country.

The Cabinet urged the public not to engage in panic buying as hoarded stocks will be identified and action will be taken against hoarders.

The cabinet was informed that the federal government will establish one thousand additional beds, equipped with oxygen facility in all the four provinces this month to cater for the needs of Coronavirus patients.

A mobile application Resource Management System (RMS) and website are being used to create awareness and spread information about Coronavirus and related facilities for its treatment.

Speaking about the COVID-19 challenge, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to address some misunderstandings prevalent amongst the public about the pathogen.

He said, keeping view Pakistan’s economic situation, enforcement of a lockdown was not possible as on one hand we face the threat of the contagion, while on the other hand, poverty was a major challenge to deal with.

He also said that the spread of Coronavirus can be contained by strictly following precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed cabinet members to persuade common people to observe the rules and regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The dignitaries were briefed about facilities in various hospitals of the federal capital, It was informed that 200 beds were added to existing facilities of Islamabad’s hospitals.

Federal cabinet was also told that a plan of action regarding session of the National Assembly had been decided in consultation with Speaker Asad Qaiser and political leadership of other parties.

Regarding steps taken in light of the Sugar Inquiry Committee’s recommendations, the cabinet was informed that implementation had begun with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Speaking on this issue, the prime minister said that the sugar inquiry matter will be taken to its logical conclusion. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government believes in complete transparency and protecting people’s rights. He expressed the resolve to bring down sugar prices at all costs and masses will see that the government only keeps people’s interest supreme.

He said it is a battle of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan and action will be taken against anyone found involved in sugar scam.

Regarding improving performance of government departments and implementation of decisions in stipulated time frame, Imran Khan directed to expedite implementation of e-filing and e-tracking system of files in ministries.

The meeting was also briefed about positive utilization of evacuee properties and managing matters of Evacuee Trust Board in light of the recommendations of the concerned task force. It was told that ETB governs 47,000 properties. The Prime Minister directed to expedite identification of evacuee properties and their geo-tagging process.

The meeting approved various recommendations presented by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain regarding ensuring quality workforce in government departments, especially hiring competent individuals to head state organizations.

The cabinet also approved reserving Sector F-12 and Sector G-12 for Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and greenlighted acquisition of land in these sectors.

Fifty percent quota will be reserved for federal government employees, 25 percent for overseas Pakistanis and rest for general public in these sectors.

