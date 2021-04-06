Govt issues guidelines for single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccination

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued guidelines on the use of Chinese single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine as Pakistan began administration of CanSino vaccination yesterday, ARY News reported

As per guidelines, the CanSino vaccine will be administered to people over 18 years of age. Citizens under 18 years of age won’t be administered the single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine

The NCOC has recommended that people suffering from fever and currently Covid positive should not be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Who should not receive Vaccine

Individuals having fever at the time of coming for vaccination (Can be rescheduled after the illness is settled)

Patients with active COVID-19

Those with mild COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once the isolation period complete.

Those with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine once they become stable

Individuals on short-term immunosuppressive medication should wait for 28 day after themedication ends.

Those chronically immunosuppressed may receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower

That post-transplantation may receive the vaccine 3 months after transplantation

That post-chemotherapy may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy

Those having severe and/or uncontrolled cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, gastrointestinal disease, liver disease, renal disease, endocrine disorder and neurological illness.

Vaccine Storage

Storage and transportation in refrigerated (2-8oC) condition

Do not freeze the vaccine in any circumstance

Protect the vaccine from direct exposure to sunlight

Vaccine Administration

Route of Administration: Intra-muscular

Site of Administration: Lateral Deltoid Muscle (Upper Arm), Non-dominant side

Dose: 0.5ml/vial

Presentation: Single-dose vial

Regimen: Single shot

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said last week that Pakistan will receive 4 million doses of China’s CanSino vaccine by the end of April.

Talking to the ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’, Asad Umar said that the country had received over 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He further said that the private sector had imported over 50,000 doses of the vaccine so far.

