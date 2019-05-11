Govt halted Pak-Iran gas project owing to int’l pressure, alleges Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government once again bowed before the international pressure and added that the federal government decided to shelve Pakistan- Iran gas pipeline project, ARY News reported.



Bilawal took to Twitter saying,” PPP initiated this project at height of international sanctions because we put Pakistan first.”

Once again federal government has bowed before international pressure & isn’t completing Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project. PPP initiated this project at height of international sanctions because we put Pakistan first. People pay price of leaders weakness in expensive gas bills. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 11, 2019

The PPP leader said that people were paying price of the leaders weakness in expensive gas bills.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led federal government had bowed before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said on May 8 in a reference to the removal of the State Bank governor and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.



“Will the IMF make decision about these key appointments,” he had questioned while severely criticising the government’s decision to appoint Reza Baqar as SBP governor and Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chairman.

