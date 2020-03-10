ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood has said on Tuesday that incumbent government has ended energy crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

Power shortfall has ended and now we have surplus energy,” said Abdul Razak Dawood while speaking at a dialogue on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Abdul Razak Dawood said that industries being set up in Gwadar under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will bolster the export volume of the country.

Country’s economy is on an upward trajectory as a result of prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said the expansion of CPEC cooperation in science, agriculture and education will benefit the general public of Pakistan.

He stressed that better policymaking, infrastructure facilities and industrialization can lead the country to growth and development.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed that government will not increase the prices of electricity and gas at any cost.

Addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Ehsas Kafalat Programme at Ghalanai in district Mohmand on Monday, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt was taking all measures to reduce prices and provide relief to masses.

Comments

comments